4569 N 26th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo, minutes from GCU - Property Id: 196363



Available now. Beautifully remodeled condo in quiet complex, minutes from GCU. No pets, no smokers. Washer and dryer will be installed soon. Cool off in the community pool.



First and last months rent due at signing ($2400), no felonies, no evictions and 5 years of rental history, plus three references required. Let me know if you are a student, and I can work with you on some of these requirements. Proof of enrollment required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196363

Property Id 196363



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5444181)