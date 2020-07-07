All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4569 N 26th Dr
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

4569 N 26th Dr

4569 North 26th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4569 North 26th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo, minutes from GCU - Property Id: 196363

Available now. Beautifully remodeled condo in quiet complex, minutes from GCU. No pets, no smokers. Washer and dryer will be installed soon. Cool off in the community pool.

First and last months rent due at signing ($2400), no felonies, no evictions and 5 years of rental history, plus three references required. Let me know if you are a student, and I can work with you on some of these requirements. Proof of enrollment required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196363
Property Id 196363

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4569 N 26th Dr have any available units?
4569 N 26th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4569 N 26th Dr have?
Some of 4569 N 26th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4569 N 26th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4569 N 26th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4569 N 26th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4569 N 26th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4569 N 26th Dr offer parking?
No, 4569 N 26th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4569 N 26th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4569 N 26th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4569 N 26th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4569 N 26th Dr has a pool.
Does 4569 N 26th Dr have accessible units?
No, 4569 N 26th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4569 N 26th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4569 N 26th Dr has units with dishwashers.

