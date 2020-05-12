4511 W Whitton Ave

Amenities
For Rent is a very nice 4BR/2BA house located in Maryvale 85031. This property was re-renovated not too long ago and now has granite countertops, tile showers and a new roof. Also has a carport to keep your car out of the Arizona elements. Close to Hwy 60 which makes the commute quick and painless. Rent is $1,295 plus 2.3% city of Phoenix sales Tax of $29.79 for a monthly total of $1,324.79. Deposit is $1,295 plus $350 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,645. Total move-in is $1,324.79 + $1,645 = $2,969.79.
(RLNE5423293)