4511 W Whitton Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

For Rent is a very nice 4BR/2BA house located in Maryvale 85031. This property was re-renovated not too long ago and now has granite countertops, tile showers and a new roof. Also has a carport to keep your car out of the Arizona elements. Close to Hwy 60 which makes the commute quick and painless. Rent is $1,295 plus 2.3% city of Phoenix sales Tax of $29.79 for a monthly total of $1,324.79. Deposit is $1,295 plus $350 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,645. Total move-in is $1,324.79 + $1,645 = $2,969.79.



(RLNE5423293)