4511 W Whitton Ave
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

4511 W Whitton Ave

4511 West Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4511 West Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031
Siesta Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
For Rent is a very nice 4BR/2BA house located in Maryvale 85031. This property was re-renovated not too long ago and now has granite countertops, tile showers and a new roof. Also has a carport to keep your car out of the Arizona elements. Close to Hwy 60 which makes the commute quick and painless. Rent is $1,295 plus 2.3% city of Phoenix sales Tax of $29.79 for a monthly total of $1,324.79. Deposit is $1,295 plus $350 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,645. Total move-in is $1,324.79 + $1,645 = $2,969.79.

(RLNE5423293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 W Whitton Ave have any available units?
4511 W Whitton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 W Whitton Ave have?
Some of 4511 W Whitton Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 W Whitton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4511 W Whitton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 W Whitton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4511 W Whitton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4511 W Whitton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4511 W Whitton Ave offers parking.
Does 4511 W Whitton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 W Whitton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 W Whitton Ave have a pool?
No, 4511 W Whitton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4511 W Whitton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4511 W Whitton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 W Whitton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 W Whitton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

