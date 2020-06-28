All apartments in Phoenix
4424 E BIGHORN Avenue

4424 East Bighorn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4424 East Bighorn Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM PLUS A 5TH BONUS ROOM/DEN/OFFICE, 2 BATH, VAULTED CEILINGS, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN THAT OPENS UP TO GREAT SIZED FAMILY ROOM. STAINLESS STEEL SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR. (5 large trees in front/back photos were removed 2019) $200 new lease administrative fee and $15/month administrative fee paid by tenant. 2.3% city sales tax. Deposits due at lease signing. Owner may ask for additional pet rent and for tenant to carry liability insurance for pet dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue have any available units?
4424 E BIGHORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue have?
Some of 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4424 E BIGHORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 E BIGHORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
