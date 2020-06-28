4424 E BIGHORN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 BEDROOM PLUS A 5TH BONUS ROOM/DEN/OFFICE, 2 BATH, VAULTED CEILINGS, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN THAT OPENS UP TO GREAT SIZED FAMILY ROOM. STAINLESS STEEL SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR. (5 large trees in front/back photos were removed 2019) $200 new lease administrative fee and $15/month administrative fee paid by tenant. 2.3% city sales tax. Deposits due at lease signing. Owner may ask for additional pet rent and for tenant to carry liability insurance for pet dogs.