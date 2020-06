Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a must see. This beautiful home has a two car garage, formal dinning room and formal living room, fireplace, four bedrooms and two bathroom. Large backyard with fenced in pool and patio for BBQ's.



For more information please call or txt Mark at 602-501-3889.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.