4206 W. Garden Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

GREAT HOME IN FAIRWOOD! - **NEWER INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, NEWER CARPET, NEWER BLINDS!** 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH BOTH A LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM AND A HUGE REAR YARD WITH STORAGE SHED! WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS EVERYWHERE EXCEPT THE BEDROOM, CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. THE KITCHEN HAS A BREAKFAST BAR. THE LAUNDRY ROOM HAS A WASHER AND DRYER. EASY ACCESS TO I-17 AND THE 101 LOOP.**NO HOA**OWNER PREFERS NO PETS**MAY CONSIDER SMALL DOG**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4572338)