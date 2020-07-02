4050 E Cactus Rd #109

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

**BEAUTIFUL 2br/2ba CONDO (CACTUS & 40TH ST) - Excellent Phoenix Location!! This spacious Condo is a two bedroom & two baths.



Located off Cactus Rd and 40th St, with easy access to the Piestawa Frwy . Excellent schools, good neighborhood, and close distance to shopping!



Amenities: Community Pool, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Dishwasher, Tile floors, Neutral paint, Lots of nice views, Spacious bedrooms, Private back patio with grassy area behind, lots of space, Reserved covered parking with plenty of extras, Quiet, well kept complex.



Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,268.78



Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.



Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.



cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

Location: PHOENIX



(RLNE4722744)