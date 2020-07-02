All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4050 E Cactus Rd #109
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

4050 E Cactus Rd #109

4050 East Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Location

4050 East Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
**BEAUTIFUL 2br/2ba CONDO (CACTUS & 40TH ST) - Excellent Phoenix Location!! This spacious Condo is a two bedroom & two baths.

Located off Cactus Rd and 40th St, with easy access to the Piestawa Frwy . Excellent schools, good neighborhood, and close distance to shopping!

Amenities: Community Pool, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Dishwasher, Tile floors, Neutral paint, Lots of nice views, Spacious bedrooms, Private back patio with grassy area behind, lots of space, Reserved covered parking with plenty of extras, Quiet, well kept complex.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,268.78

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
Location: PHOENIX

(RLNE4722744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 have any available units?
4050 E Cactus Rd #109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 have?
Some of 4050 E Cactus Rd #109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 currently offering any rent specials?
4050 E Cactus Rd #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 is pet friendly.
Does 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 offer parking?
Yes, 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 offers parking.
Does 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 have a pool?
Yes, 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 has a pool.
Does 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 have accessible units?
No, 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4050 E Cactus Rd #109 has units with dishwashers.

