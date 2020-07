Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Original owner's have painstakingly cared for this home: lifetime metal roof, dual-pane windows, upgraded Trane system, and updated plumbing and wiring are just a start. Large living and family rooms (w/fireplace). Large detached garage/shop is perfect for additional storage or work space. Front and backyard landscape maintenance is included in the rent, as is the cost and operation of the flood irrigation system.