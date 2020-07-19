All apartments in Phoenix
Location

4028 West Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Desert Pines

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 4 bedroom beauty offers room to stretch out. Huge lot well over a 1/4 acre in 85308. Interior lot tucked in a friendly neighborhood. 2 car garage. Shade & covered patio in the back courtyard area upon front entry. RV Gate for your toys. Inside you'll be relieved to find all new tile, new lights, fans, and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has been opened up to family room. You have a breakfast bar, formal dining, bar top seating area too. Several options or entertaining or for the busy family. A ton of counter space and cabs. The bathrooms include brand new high end luxury finishes. Master walk in shower & walk in closet. All appliances, including washer/dryer inside laundry. Just minutes to the 101, restaurants, shops, schools. Stop by soon! NO CATS! 1 dog under 50lbs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 W Angela Drive have any available units?
4028 W Angela Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 W Angela Drive have?
Some of 4028 W Angela Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 W Angela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4028 W Angela Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 W Angela Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 W Angela Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4028 W Angela Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4028 W Angela Drive offers parking.
Does 4028 W Angela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 W Angela Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 W Angela Drive have a pool?
No, 4028 W Angela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4028 W Angela Drive have accessible units?
No, 4028 W Angela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 W Angela Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4028 W Angela Drive has units with dishwashers.
