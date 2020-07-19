4028 W Angela Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage pet friendly

This spacious 4 bedroom beauty offers room to stretch out. Huge lot well over a 1/4 acre in 85308. Interior lot tucked in a friendly neighborhood. 2 car garage. Shade & covered patio in the back courtyard area upon front entry. RV Gate for your toys. Inside you'll be relieved to find all new tile, new lights, fans, and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has been opened up to family room. You have a breakfast bar, formal dining, bar top seating area too. Several options or entertaining or for the busy family. A ton of counter space and cabs. The bathrooms include brand new high end luxury finishes. Master walk in shower & walk in closet. All appliances, including washer/dryer inside laundry. Just minutes to the 101, restaurants, shops, schools. Stop by soon! NO CATS! 1 dog under 50lbs allowed