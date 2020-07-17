4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B

Amenities

Major cross streets: 99th Ave & Broadway Rd.

This 2020 new build Next / Gen - 1 bed / 1 bath 600+ sq. ft. casita includes a fully equipped living quarters, modern kitchen complete stainless steel gas stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Large bedroom with in-closet washer & dryer. Backyard seating area, and 1 car garage.

Also equipped with Ring technology, so you know who is coming in and out of your home.

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/nHaA-vU6pv8

Application fee: $40 per applicant

Total Move-in: $1195 refundable deposit plus renter's insurance (if on job more than 3 months)

Renter Requirement:

• Income 3x Rent

• Clean background

• Credit & Rental History (depends)

