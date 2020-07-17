All apartments in Phoenix
4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B
4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B

4019 S 96th Dr · (602) 456-7299
Location

4019 S 96th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Sunset Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Major cross streets: 99th Ave & Broadway Rd.
This 2020 new build Next / Gen - 1 bed / 1 bath 600+ sq. ft. casita includes a fully equipped living quarters, modern kitchen complete stainless steel gas stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Large bedroom with in-closet washer & dryer. Backyard seating area, and 1 car garage.
Also equipped with Ring technology, so you know who is coming in and out of your home.
Major cross streets 99th Ave & Broadway Rd.
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/nHaA-vU6pv8
Application fee: $40 per applicant
Total Move-in: $1195 refundable deposit plus renter's insurance (if on job more than 3 months)
Renter Requirement:
• Income 3x Rent
• Clean background
• Credit & Rental History (depends)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B have any available units?
4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B have?
Some of 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B offers parking.
Does 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B have a pool?
No, 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
