4019 S. 96th Dr. - Apt B, Unit B

Amenities
Major cross streets: 99th Ave & Broadway Rd.
This 2020 new build Next / Gen - 1 bed / 1 bath 600+ sq. ft. casita includes a fully equipped living quarters, modern kitchen complete stainless steel gas stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Large bedroom with in-closet washer & dryer. Backyard seating area, and 1 car garage.
Also equipped with Ring technology, so you know who is coming in and out of your home.
Major cross streets 99th Ave & Broadway Rd.
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/nHaA-vU6pv8
Application fee: $40 per applicant
Total Move-in: $1195 refundable deposit plus renter's insurance (if on job more than 3 months)
Renter Requirement:
• Income 3x Rent
• Clean background
• Credit & Rental History (depends)
