Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3974 E MELINDA Drive

3974 East Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3974 East Melinda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
VERY WELL MAINTAINED 3 bed 2.5 bath home with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an outdoor patio. Freshly painted, neutral color palette, and ample closet space. 2 car attached garage, additional storage. W/D in unit. No carpet! Conveniently located in the gated community of Fireside within desirable Desert Ridge with nearby shopping and easy access to the 101 and 51 freeways. Enjoy the amenities of the Fireside Community Center including pools, gym, tennis courts, and clubhouse. A small dog may be acceptable, please inquire. 12 month minimum lease. No hidden fees or rental tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3974 E MELINDA Drive have any available units?
3974 E MELINDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3974 E MELINDA Drive have?
Some of 3974 E MELINDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3974 E MELINDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3974 E MELINDA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3974 E MELINDA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3974 E MELINDA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3974 E MELINDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3974 E MELINDA Drive does offer parking.
Does 3974 E MELINDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3974 E MELINDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3974 E MELINDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3974 E MELINDA Drive has a pool.
Does 3974 E MELINDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3974 E MELINDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3974 E MELINDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3974 E MELINDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
