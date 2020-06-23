3974 E MELINDA Drive

Amenities
VERY WELL MAINTAINED 3 bed 2.5 bath home with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an outdoor patio. Freshly painted, neutral color palette, and ample closet space. 2 car attached garage, additional storage. W/D in unit. No carpet! Conveniently located in the gated community of Fireside within desirable Desert Ridge with nearby shopping and easy access to the 101 and 51 freeways. Enjoy the amenities of the Fireside Community Center including pools, gym, tennis courts, and clubhouse. A small dog may be acceptable, please inquire. 12 month minimum lease. No hidden fees or rental tax.