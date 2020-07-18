3935 East Rough Rider Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo in the exclusive gated community of Villages at Aviano! Amazing opportunity to live in Desert Ridge's most sought after community. Gourmet kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to spacious family room with tile flooring and a balcony with a mountain view. Dramatic spiral staircase leads to a master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks and tiled walk-in shower and 2nd bedroom. Neutral paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage. Resort Style amenities include pools, spa, fitness center, tennis/basketball courts & walking paths. Within the top rated Paradise Valley School district, minutes from Desert Ridge Marketplace, High Street and 101 & 51 freeways. Water, trash and gas service are flat fixed-rate monthly for easy budgeting.



Pets: Will be considered - 1 small pet only. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.