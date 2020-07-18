All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:41 PM

3935 East Rough Rider Road

3935 East Rough Rider Road · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3935 East Rough Rider Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1266 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1267 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath condo in the exclusive gated community of Villages at Aviano! Amazing opportunity to live in Desert Ridge's most sought after community. Gourmet kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to spacious family room with tile flooring and a balcony with a mountain view. Dramatic spiral staircase leads to a master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks and tiled walk-in shower and 2nd bedroom. Neutral paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage. Resort Style amenities include pools, spa, fitness center, tennis/basketball courts & walking paths. Within the top rated Paradise Valley School district, minutes from Desert Ridge Marketplace, High Street and 101 & 51 freeways. Water, trash and gas service are flat fixed-rate monthly for easy budgeting.

Pets: Will be considered - 1 small pet only. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 East Rough Rider Road have any available units?
3935 East Rough Rider Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 East Rough Rider Road have?
Some of 3935 East Rough Rider Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 East Rough Rider Road currently offering any rent specials?
3935 East Rough Rider Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 East Rough Rider Road pet-friendly?
No, 3935 East Rough Rider Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3935 East Rough Rider Road offer parking?
Yes, 3935 East Rough Rider Road offers parking.
Does 3935 East Rough Rider Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 East Rough Rider Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 East Rough Rider Road have a pool?
Yes, 3935 East Rough Rider Road has a pool.
Does 3935 East Rough Rider Road have accessible units?
No, 3935 East Rough Rider Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 East Rough Rider Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3935 East Rough Rider Road does not have units with dishwashers.
