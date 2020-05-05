All apartments in Phoenix
3738 West Claremont Street
3738 West Claremont Street

3738 West Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

3738 West Claremont Street, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This traditional 3 bed/2 bath home features over 1,800 sq ft of comfortable living space. Spacious kitchen with light oak cabinets and appliances including and a built in microwave, dishwasher electric range and refrigerator. Dining/living space in large great room. Cozy fireplace in master bedroom w/ french doors leading to the backyard. Large patio out back for all of your entertaining needs. *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3 %* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 West Claremont Street have any available units?
3738 West Claremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3738 West Claremont Street have?
Some of 3738 West Claremont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 West Claremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
3738 West Claremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 West Claremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3738 West Claremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 3738 West Claremont Street offer parking?
No, 3738 West Claremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 3738 West Claremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 West Claremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 West Claremont Street have a pool?
No, 3738 West Claremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 3738 West Claremont Street have accessible units?
No, 3738 West Claremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 West Claremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3738 West Claremont Street has units with dishwashers.
