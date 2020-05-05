3738 West Claremont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This traditional 3 bed/2 bath home features over 1,800 sq ft of comfortable living space. Spacious kitchen with light oak cabinets and appliances including and a built in microwave, dishwasher electric range and refrigerator. Dining/living space in large great room. Cozy fireplace in master bedroom w/ french doors leading to the backyard. Large patio out back for all of your entertaining needs. *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3 %* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.