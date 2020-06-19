All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3635 W IRONWOOD Drive

3635 West Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3635 West Ironwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard offers a pool and large patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliance and lots of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment. Additionally, the bedrooms are all spacious and lit with natural lighting, perfect for relaxing in privacy after a long day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive have any available units?
3635 W IRONWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3635 W IRONWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive does offer parking.
Does 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 W IRONWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
