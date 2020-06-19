3635 W IRONWOOD Drive

Amenities

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a lush green lawn, while the backyard offers a pool and large patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliance and lots of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment. Additionally, the bedrooms are all spacious and lit with natural lighting, perfect for relaxing in privacy after a long day.