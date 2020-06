Amenities

Location, location, location... Close to Postinos, the Vig, Zips, Bekkets table, Scottsdale Fashion Square, Biltmore, and downtown Phoenix. This location is the hottest area in AZ....You can literally be anywhere in minutes. Beautiful Arcadia detached town home, 1800 , new paint, new carpet, wood laminate floors, all appliances (fridge, washer, and dryer). Private patio, 2 car garage, security system.