3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home near Phoenix's prestigious Biltmore area! Established, quiet neighborhood, corner lot. Close to EVERYTHING! Short distance to biking & running on canal. Amazing neighborhood restaurants. Large living room, office, formal dining room or game room. 3 large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. 2 large updated bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and lots of counter space. New name brand appliances. Indoor laundry (washer/dryer). Huge 2+ car garage. Lots of storage for bikes/toys. Roomy back yard in back with patio; low maintenance desert landscape front yard with porch. Recently remodeled, including new paint, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, porcelain tile. LED lighting throughout. Sky lights & ceiling fans + More!