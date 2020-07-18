All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue

3427 East Minnezona Avenue · (602) 317-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia Lite
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3427 East Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2322 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home near Phoenix's prestigious Biltmore area! Established, quiet neighborhood, corner lot. Close to EVERYTHING! Short distance to biking & running on canal. Amazing neighborhood restaurants. Large living room, office, formal dining room or game room. 3 large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. 2 large updated bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and lots of counter space. New name brand appliances. Indoor laundry (washer/dryer). Huge 2+ car garage. Lots of storage for bikes/toys. Roomy back yard in back with patio; low maintenance desert landscape front yard with porch. Recently remodeled, including new paint, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, porcelain tile. LED lighting throughout. Sky lights & ceiling fans + More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue have any available units?
3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue have?
Some of 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3427 E MINNEZONA Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity