Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings. On 7th hole on Dove Valley Ranch Golf Club. Large kitchen with island that opens to family room. Separate dinning and living room. Also included on 1st floor is large bonus room and laundry. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with loft and balcony outside spacious master bedroom. 3 car garage, covered slate patio and pavers. Gated Community. Very limited traffic. A must see.