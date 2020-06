Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 2nd floor condo with 3 bedrooms, 1 baths! This newly painted home features nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, breakfast bar, large family/dining room. Home has tile and ceiling fans in most of the bedrooms. Balcony/deck on the front and rear of the home. Walking distance to shopping. Come see for yourself!