328 W Highland Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

328 W Highland Avenue

328 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

328 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nearest Cross Streets are 7th Ave and Highland
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Sq Footage: 1,058

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking

Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom, 1 bath fully remodeled Phoenix home. Home features new flooring, fresh paint, all new light fixtures and new window coverings. Kitchen has granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer included. Home sits on a large lot with new decks in the front and back entrances to enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather. Home is located in the highly sought after and revitalized Melrose district. Many restaurants and shops within walking distance.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 W Highland Avenue have any available units?
328 W Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 W Highland Avenue have?
Some of 328 W Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 W Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
328 W Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 W Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 W Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 328 W Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 328 W Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 328 W Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 W Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 W Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 328 W Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 328 W Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 328 W Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 328 W Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 W Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
