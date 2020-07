Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park parking garage

Custom home quality 2,450sqft, 3bd/2.5ba + office townhouse with detached oversized 2 car garage. Built in 2016 and located across the street from two dog parks and the 32 acre Margaret Hance Park. 10' ceilings, private yard, downtown views, and the ideal location in Historic Roosevelt residential neighborhood right downtown. Three blocks to restaurants and coffee shops on Roosevelt and three blocks to light rail! The location and quality can't be beat!! Available June 1st