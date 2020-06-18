3042 N 24th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool playground

2 bed 2 bath Town-homes in Central Phoenix!! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a nice storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids,

Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!



Rent $1025 plus 3% monthly rental tax

12.50 Insurance

Security deposit 995



For more details feel free to call (480)485-3333 or email michael@ridgewayinv.com



(RLNE5203172)