How many bedrooms do you need?
Phoenix, AZ
3042 N 24th Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

3042 N 24th Drive

3042 North 24th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3042 North 24th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
2 bed 2 bath Town-homes in Central Phoenix!! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 2 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a nice storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids,
Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!

Rent $1025 plus 3% monthly rental tax
12.50 Insurance
Security deposit 995

For more details feel free to call (480)485-3333 or email michael@ridgewayinv.com

(RLNE5203172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 N 24th Drive have any available units?
3042 N 24th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3042 N 24th Drive have?
Some of 3042 N 24th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 N 24th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3042 N 24th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 N 24th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3042 N 24th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3042 N 24th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3042 N 24th Drive offers parking.
Does 3042 N 24th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3042 N 24th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 N 24th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3042 N 24th Drive has a pool.
Does 3042 N 24th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3042 N 24th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 N 24th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3042 N 24th Drive has units with dishwashers.

