Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cactus Canyon - Property Id: 201845



Beautifully renovated inside and out. We are located within close proximity to all major employment hubs located in Central Phoenix. With being minutes to the Airport, Downtown, Scottsdale, Tempe, Biltmore as well as Arcadia, this property is extremely easy to get to from all major forms of transportation. Let us help you find the perfect home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201845

Property Id 201845



(RLNE5455435)