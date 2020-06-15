3001 E Rose Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo located in the highly desirable Biltmore Courts area. Kitchen features updated appliances and granite countertops. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and opens to a covered patio and then right on to the golf course. Master suite has a walk in closet and beautiful double vanity with ceiling to floor shower. Stackable washer and dryer included. One car shared garage and additional covered parking. Gated community features a workout facility, swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts. Listed by Renters Warehouse. Rent $1,799/ mo. $1,799 security deposit. $55 application fee per adult (18+). $150 one time admin fee. 3x Income to rent ratio. 600+ credit score preferred. No recent adverse rental history or collections (3-5 years). No pets, no smoking. Please view video before scheduling an appointment. Some sites do not show the video link, so please request the link if it is not visible. 12 month or longer lease. Book a showing and see the video by going to https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery. Direct video link is https://youtu.be/esT8DPxcgwg.