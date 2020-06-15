All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

3001 E Rose Lane

3001 East Rose Lane · (480) 530-7226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 East Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo located in the highly desirable Biltmore Courts area. Kitchen features updated appliances and granite countertops. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and opens to a covered patio and then right on to the golf course. Master suite has a walk in closet and beautiful double vanity with ceiling to floor shower. Stackable washer and dryer included. One car shared garage and additional covered parking. Gated community features a workout facility, swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts. Listed by Renters Warehouse. Rent $1,799/ mo. $1,799 security deposit. $55 application fee per adult (18+). $150 one time admin fee. 3x Income to rent ratio. 600+ credit score preferred. No recent adverse rental history or collections (3-5 years). No pets, no smoking. Please view video before scheduling an appointment. Some sites do not show the video link, so please request the link if it is not visible. 12 month or longer lease. Book a showing and see the video by going to https://showmojo.com/walterm/gallery. Direct video link is https://youtu.be/esT8DPxcgwg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 E Rose Lane have any available units?
3001 E Rose Lane has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 E Rose Lane have?
Some of 3001 E Rose Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 E Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3001 E Rose Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 E Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3001 E Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3001 E Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3001 E Rose Lane does offer parking.
Does 3001 E Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 E Rose Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 E Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3001 E Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 3001 E Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 3001 E Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 E Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 E Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
