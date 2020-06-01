2944 N 26TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nice remodeled home with upgraded tile, 4 nickel plated ceiling fans with remotes, granite counters, White Cabinets t/o, new black appliances include side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, flat top range/oven, microwave, stainless steel sink with upgraded faucet. Raise shower head in bath/tub, tile tub enclosure, 2 nice size bedrooms with walk-in closets, new vertical blinds t/o. Large backyard with sprinkler system for trees. RV gate for your toys. Gas water heater. Bonus room is a large family room for entertainment or separate office. This room could also be a third bedroom. Security Doors entry.ALL NEW ROOF IN 2018. The home sits on the corner, facing East