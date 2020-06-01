All apartments in Phoenix
2944 N 26TH Street
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

2944 N 26TH Street

2944 North 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2944 North 26th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice remodeled home with upgraded tile, 4 nickel plated ceiling fans with remotes, granite counters, White Cabinets t/o, new black appliances include side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, flat top range/oven, microwave, stainless steel sink with upgraded faucet. Raise shower head in bath/tub, tile tub enclosure, 2 nice size bedrooms with walk-in closets, new vertical blinds t/o. Large backyard with sprinkler system for trees. RV gate for your toys. Gas water heater. Bonus room is a large family room for entertainment or separate office. This room could also be a third bedroom. Security Doors entry.ALL NEW ROOF IN 2018. The home sits on the corner, facing East

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 N 26TH Street have any available units?
2944 N 26TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 N 26TH Street have?
Some of 2944 N 26TH Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 N 26TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2944 N 26TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 N 26TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2944 N 26TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2944 N 26TH Street offer parking?
No, 2944 N 26TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2944 N 26TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 N 26TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 N 26TH Street have a pool?
No, 2944 N 26TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2944 N 26TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2944 N 26TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 N 26TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2944 N 26TH Street has units with dishwashers.
