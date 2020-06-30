All apartments in Phoenix
2925 N 19TH Avenue

2925 North 19th Avenue
Location

2925 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

Property Amenities
This charming little flat has all you could need. The kitchen has a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and a garbage disposal. The open floor plan makes this home feel much larger than it is and even has a desk area so you can set up a little office. Outside your door is a nice little patio to hang out on and enjoy a cup of coffee or just to take in some fresh air. The community has a coin operated laundry so you don't have to leave for anything. Make this your cozy little home. **Tenant to pay rent tax of 2.3% along with rent. One time $50 admin fee upon move-in**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 N 19TH Avenue have any available units?
2925 N 19TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 N 19TH Avenue have?
Some of 2925 N 19TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 N 19TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2925 N 19TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 N 19TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2925 N 19TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2925 N 19TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 2925 N 19TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2925 N 19TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 N 19TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 N 19TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2925 N 19TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2925 N 19TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2925 N 19TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 N 19TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 N 19TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

