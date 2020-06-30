28429 N 47TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this meticulously cared for home with spacious living room and dining room combo. A cheery kitchen with a breakfast nook allows for spacious cooking area and eat-in kitchen.Nice size private bathroom off the vaulted ceiling master bedroom.The back yard is large and totally enclosed. It offers a sizable garage with an epoxy flooring.Cute house from the outside with corner curb appeal.