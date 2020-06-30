All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:53 AM

28429 N 47TH Street

28429 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

28429 North 47th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this meticulously cared for home with spacious living room and dining room combo. A cheery kitchen with a breakfast nook allows for spacious cooking area and eat-in kitchen.Nice size private bathroom off the vaulted ceiling master bedroom.The back yard is large and totally enclosed. It offers a sizable garage with an epoxy flooring.Cute house from the outside with corner curb appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28429 N 47TH Street have any available units?
28429 N 47TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28429 N 47TH Street have?
Some of 28429 N 47TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28429 N 47TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
28429 N 47TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28429 N 47TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 28429 N 47TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28429 N 47TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 28429 N 47TH Street offers parking.
Does 28429 N 47TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28429 N 47TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28429 N 47TH Street have a pool?
No, 28429 N 47TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 28429 N 47TH Street have accessible units?
No, 28429 N 47TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28429 N 47TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28429 N 47TH Street has units with dishwashers.

