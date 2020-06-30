2842 S. 64th Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful & spacious 2 story house with 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 bath. Large fenced-in backyard for play time. Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Very open floor plan. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets, counter space & walk-in pantry. New carpet, laminate floors, and neutral paint. Sorry NO pets. House is located in the Meadows subdivision with convenient access to freeway, shops, and restaurants. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.