Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2842 S. 64th Dr.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:36 AM

2842 S. 64th Dr.

2842 South 64th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2842 South 64th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful & spacious 2 story house with 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 bath. Large fenced-in backyard for play time. Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Very open floor plan. Kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets, counter space & walk-in pantry. New carpet, laminate floors, and neutral paint. Sorry NO pets. House is located in the Meadows subdivision with convenient access to freeway, shops, and restaurants. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 S. 64th Dr. have any available units?
2842 S. 64th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2842 S. 64th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2842 S. 64th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 S. 64th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2842 S. 64th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2842 S. 64th Dr. offer parking?
No, 2842 S. 64th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2842 S. 64th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 S. 64th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 S. 64th Dr. have a pool?
No, 2842 S. 64th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2842 S. 64th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2842 S. 64th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 S. 64th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 S. 64th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 S. 64th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2842 S. 64th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

