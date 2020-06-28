27413 N 25th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

BEAUTIFUL 4-BEDROOM HOME IN DYNAMITE MOUNTAIN RANCH, a master planned community nestled at the foot of the Union Hills in the Sonoran Preserve - Spacious 2,232-square-foot floor plan with loft upstairs. This two-story home on cul-de-sac has mountain views, large backyard & family room. Beautiful porcelain floor tile on ground level. Shows light & bright. Plenty of storage w/ walk-in master closet & closet under staircase. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Backyard w/ synthetic grass. Neighborhood park, with children's playground equipment, at west end of the street. DESIRABLE LOCATION: Close to I-17; suburban lifestyle w/ easy commuting to Scottsdale, Central Phoenix and Glendale. Shopping, dining & entertainment just minutes away at The Shops at Norterra & Happy Valley Towne Centre.