27413 N 25th Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

27413 N 25th Drive

27413 North 25th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27413 North 25th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
BEAUTIFUL 4-BEDROOM HOME IN DYNAMITE MOUNTAIN RANCH, a master planned community nestled at the foot of the Union Hills in the Sonoran Preserve - Spacious 2,232-square-foot floor plan with loft upstairs. This two-story home on cul-de-sac has mountain views, large backyard & family room. Beautiful porcelain floor tile on ground level. Shows light & bright. Plenty of storage w/ walk-in master closet & closet under staircase. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Backyard w/ synthetic grass. Neighborhood park, with children's playground equipment, at west end of the street. DESIRABLE LOCATION: Close to I-17; suburban lifestyle w/ easy commuting to Scottsdale, Central Phoenix and Glendale. Shopping, dining & entertainment just minutes away at The Shops at Norterra & Happy Valley Towne Centre.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27413 N 25th Drive have any available units?
27413 N 25th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 27413 N 25th Drive have?
Some of 27413 N 25th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27413 N 25th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27413 N 25th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27413 N 25th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27413 N 25th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 27413 N 25th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27413 N 25th Drive offers parking.
Does 27413 N 25th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27413 N 25th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27413 N 25th Drive have a pool?
No, 27413 N 25th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27413 N 25th Drive have accessible units?
No, 27413 N 25th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27413 N 25th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27413 N 25th Drive has units with dishwashers.
