Phoenix, AZ
2619 North 41st Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

2619 North 41st Avenue

2619 North 41st Avenue
Location

2619 North 41st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Encanto Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom house remodeled in 2017. New tile flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a spacious backyard. The rent is $1,200 per month plus local tax with a $1,600 security deposit. We charge an additional $250 non-refundable admin fee. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions. $20 per month per pet rent applies. There is also a non-refundable pet deposit of $150 and a refundable pet deposit of $150. The fridge, washing machine, and dryer are included. You can view the house through a self-showing system through Rently.com . Please do not disturb current tenants! Tenants will be living in the house until 7-31-19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 North 41st Avenue have any available units?
2619 North 41st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 North 41st Avenue have?
Some of 2619 North 41st Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 North 41st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2619 North 41st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 North 41st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2619 North 41st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2619 North 41st Avenue offer parking?
No, 2619 North 41st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2619 North 41st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 North 41st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 North 41st Avenue have a pool?
No, 2619 North 41st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2619 North 41st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2619 North 41st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 North 41st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 North 41st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
