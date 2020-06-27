2619 North 41st Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bathroom house remodeled in 2017. New tile flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a spacious backyard. The rent is $1,200 per month plus local tax with a $1,600 security deposit. We charge an additional $250 non-refundable admin fee. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions. $20 per month per pet rent applies. There is also a non-refundable pet deposit of $150 and a refundable pet deposit of $150. The fridge, washing machine, and dryer are included. You can view the house through a self-showing system through Rently.com . Please do not disturb current tenants! Tenants will be living in the house until 7-31-19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.