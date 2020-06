Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful rental home in Tatum Highlands community! Spacious interior with large front room and all new tile flooring. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Backyard is complete with private pool, beautiful palms and balcony with access from master bedroom to see it all. It's like having a private oasis at home!