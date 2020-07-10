All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:54 PM

2528 West Belmont Avenue

2528 West Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2528 West Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Vista Income Estates

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Ready for Immediate Move In! $599 Total Move In Special if moved in by 04/30/2020! 2 bedroom apartment at I17 and Northern! Home is a ground floor unit with a neighbor on only one side and private fenced in back yard. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, one bath, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Apartment is fresh and clean! Rent includes landscaping. Tenant to pay their own electric and $50 charge per month for water/sewer/trash. No pets. Section 8 Considered.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $749 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
2528 West Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2528 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2528 West Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2528 West Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2528 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 2528 West Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2528 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 West Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2528 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2528 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2528 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 West Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2528 West Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2528 West Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

