2528 West Belmont Avenue

Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Ready for Immediate Move In! $599 Total Move In Special if moved in by 04/30/2020! 2 bedroom apartment at I17 and Northern! Home is a ground floor unit with a neighbor on only one side and private fenced in back yard. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, one bath, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Apartment is fresh and clean! Rent includes landscaping. Tenant to pay their own electric and $50 charge per month for water/sewer/trash. No pets. Section 8 Considered.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $749 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.