2510 E COOLIDGE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Whether you're looking for a short term or long term place, you'll find enchantment in this totally updated home that is delightfully decorated and offered fully furnished. Located in the heart of the Biltmore corridor, just blocks from luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment and in a highly rated school district, this '50s-style ranch is ideally situated. Featuring four bedrooms and two baths, plus a one-car garage, this charmer wows from first view. Every aspect has been updated for the busy family, from the white cabinets, granite, and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen to the low-flow commodes and rain shower heads in the baths. Natural light is abundant throughout the home and plays off the decor that is thoroughly modern. Enjoy leisurely evenings outdoors on the furnished back patio that features a stainless-steel grill and plenty of room for entertaining.