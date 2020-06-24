All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

2510 E COOLIDGE Street

2510 East Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

2510 East Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Whether you're looking for a short term or long term place, you'll find enchantment in this totally updated home that is delightfully decorated and offered fully furnished. Located in the heart of the Biltmore corridor, just blocks from luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment and in a highly rated school district, this '50s-style ranch is ideally situated. Featuring four bedrooms and two baths, plus a one-car garage, this charmer wows from first view. Every aspect has been updated for the busy family, from the white cabinets, granite, and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen to the low-flow commodes and rain shower heads in the baths. Natural light is abundant throughout the home and plays off the decor that is thoroughly modern. Enjoy leisurely evenings outdoors on the furnished back patio that features a stainless-steel grill and plenty of room for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 E COOLIDGE Street have any available units?
2510 E COOLIDGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 E COOLIDGE Street have?
Some of 2510 E COOLIDGE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 E COOLIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2510 E COOLIDGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 E COOLIDGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2510 E COOLIDGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2510 E COOLIDGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2510 E COOLIDGE Street offers parking.
Does 2510 E COOLIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 E COOLIDGE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 E COOLIDGE Street have a pool?
No, 2510 E COOLIDGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2510 E COOLIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 2510 E COOLIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 E COOLIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 E COOLIDGE Street has units with dishwashers.
