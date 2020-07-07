21844 N 41ST Street

Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Desert Ridge in a great location! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, upgraded maple cabinetry with stainless steel hardware, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to the light and bright large Great Room with high ceilings and big windows looking out to the backyard! The Great Room has wonderful light wood flooring as do the stairs going to the second floor which has 3 bedrooms including the master with a large walk in closet and 2 bathrooms. The half bath is downstairs. The lighting in the home is very nice and there are ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms and custom blinds on all of the windows in the home. Other features include a two car garage, R/O system, soft water system, and crown molding