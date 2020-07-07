All apartments in Phoenix
21844 N 41ST Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

21844 N 41ST Street

21844 North 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

21844 North 41st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Desert Ridge in a great location! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, upgraded maple cabinetry with stainless steel hardware, and a breakfast bar. The kitchen opens to the light and bright large Great Room with high ceilings and big windows looking out to the backyard! The Great Room has wonderful light wood flooring as do the stairs going to the second floor which has 3 bedrooms including the master with a large walk in closet and 2 bathrooms. The half bath is downstairs. The lighting in the home is very nice and there are ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms and custom blinds on all of the windows in the home. Other features include a two car garage, R/O system, soft water system, and crown molding

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21844 N 41ST Street have any available units?
21844 N 41ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 21844 N 41ST Street have?
Some of 21844 N 41ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21844 N 41ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
21844 N 41ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21844 N 41ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 21844 N 41ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21844 N 41ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 21844 N 41ST Street offers parking.
Does 21844 N 41ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21844 N 41ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21844 N 41ST Street have a pool?
No, 21844 N 41ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 21844 N 41ST Street have accessible units?
No, 21844 N 41ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21844 N 41ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21844 N 41ST Street has units with dishwashers.

