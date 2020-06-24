2150 West Missouri Avenue

Amenities

Next available March 24, 2020.

Classic retro style in a finely furnished 1960 block-construction condominium outfitted for up to 7 people.

All you need are your clothes and your toothbrush.

This older home is well maintained in excellent condition. Every detail in the furnishing has been considered to reflect the retro style of the era of the home. Yet with modern extras such as a 50 inch LCD television, and modern appliances. Easy access directly from the street with no stairs.

Great spacious rooms with top-quality furniture including a dedicated desk in case you have work to do. Or relax in front of the TV with Amazon Fire Stick/Prime and a basic selection of TV channels. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel cookware, a full range of utensils and even measuring cups. Fine stoneware tableware along with full sets of glasses and wine glasses.

Focus has been put on premium quality beds for your comfort and a great sleep. 600 thread-count cotton sheets and hypo-allergenic pillows. In the bathroom full sets of fine towels and little details like dispensers containing shampoo and liquid soap. Hair dryer, iron, ironing board--all the household tools are provided.

-- Your master bedroom has a king sized pillow-top premium quality bed (plus its own private bathroom).

-- Your second bedroom has a queen sized premium quality bed and a twin sized high quality bed.

-- The living room couch folds out into a queen sized hide-a-bed with pillow-top mattress.

A solid table in the dining room will comfortably fit everyone.

High-speed cable WiFi is provided to connect your devices with the Internet.

The central A/C is an excellent system however Phoenix gets HOT in the summer--one of the hottest large cities in the world. Thus when the temperature is around 110 it becomes impossible to maintain a steady 72 degrees and indoor temperatures will be warmer. That is considered normal for the average Phoenix resident. Do NOT rent this home if this does not suit your needs.

Fantastic central location, just half a mile from the Interstate 17 freeway. About 4 blocks from Light Rail Transit with direct access to downtown, sports stadiums, convention center, the airport (via Sky Train monorail), and more. And Christown Spectrum shopping mall is directly across the street from the LRT station, complete with JC Pennys, Target, Walmart, Costco, a multiplex movie theater, and more.

Neighborhood is very, very plain and rather bland 1950s and 1960s homes occupied by blue-collar hard working families who care about maintaining low crime but not so much about keeping a classy yard, especially with our sandy-clay soil.

This home is pet- and smoke-free. With hypoallergenic pillows and bathroom mats this is a great choice for those with allergies.

High-speed WiFi Internet, Amazon Fire TV with a basic selection of television channels, water, and home trash service, are all included in the rent. Electricity is included January - March. Tenant is required to pay the electricity bill (connected in landlords name) April - December.

Pricing adjusts by season:

January 1 - February 28: $1895.

March 1 - March 31: $2195.

April 1 - December 31: $1295.

This is transitory housing--for temporary residence. Minimum 1 month, maximum 6 months, partial months okay.

This housing is NOT approved for any government program.

For residence: complete application (ask for it), no fee. $1200 security deposit to be paid when signing rental agreement.