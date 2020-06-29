2142 W. Scully Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub

Come check out this incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath executive home in resort style Northgate located 5 mins from the 101/17 frwys. Gated, easy to lock and leave, no maintenance gem in master planned development w/ community pool/spa, greenbelts, bike paths, lighted basketball courts and childrens' playground. Home boasts upgrades galore, 20'' diag set tile downstairs, granite in kitchen w/ stainless undermount sink, recesed lighting, Kona cabinets, Energy Star Whirlpool Gold Series stainless steel appliances, micro/convection oven, RO fitered water at sink and fridge, granitex in baths, Moen oil rubbed bronze kitchen and bath faucets and door hardware, structured wiring, pre wired for surround sound, ceiling fans, front loading washer dryer, and painted tandem garages! WOW