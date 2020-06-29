All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM

2142 W. Scully Drive

2142 West Scully Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2142 West Scully Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Come check out this incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath executive home in resort style Northgate located 5 mins from the 101/17 frwys. Gated, easy to lock and leave, no maintenance gem in master planned development w/ community pool/spa, greenbelts, bike paths, lighted basketball courts and childrens' playground. Home boasts upgrades galore, 20'' diag set tile downstairs, granite in kitchen w/ stainless undermount sink, recesed lighting, Kona cabinets, Energy Star Whirlpool Gold Series stainless steel appliances, micro/convection oven, RO fitered water at sink and fridge, granitex in baths, Moen oil rubbed bronze kitchen and bath faucets and door hardware, structured wiring, pre wired for surround sound, ceiling fans, front loading washer dryer, and painted tandem garages! WOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 W. Scully Drive have any available units?
2142 W. Scully Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 W. Scully Drive have?
Some of 2142 W. Scully Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 W. Scully Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2142 W. Scully Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 W. Scully Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2142 W. Scully Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2142 W. Scully Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2142 W. Scully Drive offers parking.
Does 2142 W. Scully Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2142 W. Scully Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 W. Scully Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2142 W. Scully Drive has a pool.
Does 2142 W. Scully Drive have accessible units?
No, 2142 W. Scully Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 W. Scully Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 W. Scully Drive has units with dishwashers.
