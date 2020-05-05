All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 4 2020 at 10:50 AM

2132 W Glenrosa Avenue

2132 West Glenrosa Avenue · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2132 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C79 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms Phoenix Townhome with Community Pool. This home features tile flooring on the main floor and updated carpeting on the second floor. Neutral two-tone paint throughout and upgraded window blinds. Open floorplan with lots of natural light. Kitchen includes pantry, stove top microwave, electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Two car garage is shared with unit D. Private patio and community laundry. Location is near shopping, restaurants and I17 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue have any available units?
2132 W Glenrosa Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue have?
Some of 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2132 W Glenrosa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue has a pool.
Does 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 W Glenrosa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
