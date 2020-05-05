2132 W Glenrosa Avenue

Amenities

No Application Fees! Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms Phoenix Townhome with Community Pool. This home features tile flooring on the main floor and updated carpeting on the second floor. Neutral two-tone paint throughout and upgraded window blinds. Open floorplan with lots of natural light. Kitchen includes pantry, stove top microwave, electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Two car garage is shared with unit D. Private patio and community laundry. Location is near shopping, restaurants and I17 freeway.