Phoenix, AZ
2122 West Amelia Avenue
Last updated August 29 2019

2122 West Amelia Avenue

2122 West Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2122 West Amelia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great 1BR 1BA Phoenix unit is available! APPLY NOW!
Great location within minutes to schools, freeways, and shopping.
Inside you'll find tile throughout, ceiling fans, fresh paint, and spacious layout! Water/Sewer/Trash INCLUDED!!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 West Amelia Avenue have any available units?
2122 West Amelia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2122 West Amelia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2122 West Amelia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 West Amelia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2122 West Amelia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2122 West Amelia Avenue offer parking?
No, 2122 West Amelia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2122 West Amelia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 West Amelia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 West Amelia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2122 West Amelia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2122 West Amelia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2122 West Amelia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 West Amelia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2122 West Amelia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 West Amelia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 West Amelia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
