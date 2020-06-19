2107 East Rockwood Drive

Amenities

Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home with great, open floor plan. Open living area into the walk in kitchen with breakfast / dining area. Backyard is large and plenty of room for whatever you need to do. Private setting without a house looking into your back yard! This home has been COMPLETELY freshened up with newer paint, carpet, appliances, granite counter tops and garage floor epoxy. Great little neighborhood with its own park on the next street over. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.