Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2107 East Rockwood Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 6:30 PM

2107 East Rockwood Drive

2107 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2107 East Rockwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home with great, open floor plan. Open living area into the walk in kitchen with breakfast / dining area. Backyard is large and plenty of room for whatever you need to do. Private setting without a house looking into your back yard! This home has been COMPLETELY freshened up with newer paint, carpet, appliances, granite counter tops and garage floor epoxy. Great little neighborhood with its own park on the next street over. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 East Rockwood Drive have any available units?
2107 East Rockwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 East Rockwood Drive have?
Some of 2107 East Rockwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 East Rockwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2107 East Rockwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 East Rockwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 East Rockwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2107 East Rockwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2107 East Rockwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2107 East Rockwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 East Rockwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 East Rockwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2107 East Rockwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2107 East Rockwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2107 East Rockwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 East Rockwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 East Rockwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
