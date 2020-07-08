18833 N 33rd Way

Amenities
Charming home with vaulted ceilings and sparkling pool. Pool service included in the monthly rent. Enter the large great room with stunning pillars and a cozy fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with tile countertops, bay window with seat in the dining room. The large master suite, walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower with separate exit to patio and pool. Backs to common area and are conveniently located near shopping, Jr College, Loop 101 & Hwy 51.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax
1.6% monthly admin fee
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5760364)