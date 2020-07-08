18833 N 33rd Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Charming home with vaulted ceilings and sparkling pool. Pool service included in the monthly rent. Enter the large great room with stunning pillars and a cozy fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with tile countertops, bay window with seat in the dining room. The large master suite, walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower with separate exit to patio and pool. Backs to common area and are conveniently located near shopping, Jr College, Loop 101 & Hwy 51.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

2.3% city rental tax

1.6% monthly admin fee

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5760364)