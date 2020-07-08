All apartments in Phoenix
18833 N 33rd Way
18833 N 33rd Way

18833 North 33rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

18833 North 33rd Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Charming home with vaulted ceilings and sparkling pool. Pool service included in the monthly rent. Enter the large great room with stunning pillars and a cozy fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with tile countertops, bay window with seat in the dining room. The large master suite, walk-in closet, dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower with separate exit to patio and pool. Backs to common area and are conveniently located near shopping, Jr College, Loop 101 & Hwy 51.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
2.3% city rental tax
1.6% monthly admin fee
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5760364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

