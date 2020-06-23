18435 North 31st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect! This FULLY REMODELED 4 bedroom 3 bath home in North Phoenix is a must see! . Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, huge island, and custom backsplash. Open and airy floor plan. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace for easy entertaining. New paint inside and out. Vaulted ceilings. Upgraded fixtures throughout. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and nicely upgraded bath. Gorgeous tiled backyard with kids play area & POOL, perfect for BBQ & parties, front yard with RV parking, covered patio, Solar panels included & will DRASTICALLY help with electricity bills!!! Easy access to the 101 & 51 freeways & minutes to shopping & restaurants. NO HOA !! ** Pool and Landscaping Service Included **



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



