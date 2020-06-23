All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18435 North 31st Street

18435 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

18435 North 31st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect! This FULLY REMODELED 4 bedroom 3 bath home in North Phoenix is a must see! . Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, huge island, and custom backsplash. Open and airy floor plan. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace for easy entertaining. New paint inside and out. Vaulted ceilings. Upgraded fixtures throughout. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and nicely upgraded bath. Gorgeous tiled backyard with kids play area & POOL, perfect for BBQ & parties, front yard with RV parking, covered patio, Solar panels included & will DRASTICALLY help with electricity bills!!! Easy access to the 101 & 51 freeways & minutes to shopping & restaurants. NO HOA !! ** Pool and Landscaping Service Included **

Call our leasing team at (480) 696-6776 or email leasing@onqpm.com

View our available properties at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 non-refundable application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18435 North 31st Street have any available units?
18435 North 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18435 North 31st Street have?
Some of 18435 North 31st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18435 North 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
18435 North 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18435 North 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18435 North 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 18435 North 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 18435 North 31st Street does offer parking.
Does 18435 North 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18435 North 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18435 North 31st Street have a pool?
Yes, 18435 North 31st Street has a pool.
Does 18435 North 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 18435 North 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18435 North 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18435 North 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
