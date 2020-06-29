All apartments in Phoenix
1822 North 21st Place
1822 North 21st Place

1822 North 21st Place · No Longer Available
Location

1822 North 21st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,953 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 North 21st Place have any available units?
1822 North 21st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 North 21st Place have?
Some of 1822 North 21st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 North 21st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1822 North 21st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 North 21st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 North 21st Place is pet friendly.
Does 1822 North 21st Place offer parking?
No, 1822 North 21st Place does not offer parking.
Does 1822 North 21st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 North 21st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 North 21st Place have a pool?
No, 1822 North 21st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1822 North 21st Place have accessible units?
No, 1822 North 21st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 North 21st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 North 21st Place does not have units with dishwashers.

