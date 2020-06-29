1822 North 21st Place

Amenities

SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,953 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.