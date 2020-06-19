All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:07 AM

18050 N 25TH Way

18050 North 25th Way · (602) 574-7163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18050 North 25th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME! This Beautiful 2Bed/1Bath Single Level Townhouse has Just been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Recently Updated with New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances along with Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows & Window Covers, 18'' Porcelain Tile Throughout * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage * Two Community Pools * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Ridge Market Place and Easy Freeway Access to the Loop 101 & SR51(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18050 N 25TH Way have any available units?
18050 N 25TH Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18050 N 25TH Way have?
Some of 18050 N 25TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18050 N 25TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
18050 N 25TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18050 N 25TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18050 N 25TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 18050 N 25TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 18050 N 25TH Way does offer parking.
Does 18050 N 25TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18050 N 25TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18050 N 25TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 18050 N 25TH Way has a pool.
Does 18050 N 25TH Way have accessible units?
No, 18050 N 25TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18050 N 25TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18050 N 25TH Way has units with dishwashers.
