18050 N 25TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME! This Beautiful 2Bed/1Bath Single Level Townhouse has Just been Completely Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Recently Updated with New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Slab Countertops and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances along with Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows & Window Covers, 18'' Porcelain Tile Throughout * Private Yard with Covered Patio in the Back * 2 Car Garage * Two Community Pools * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northeast Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from Paradise Valley Community College, Desert Ridge Market Place and Easy Freeway Access to the Loop 101 & SR51(Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)