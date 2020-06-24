All apartments in Phoenix
17652 N 19TH Drive
17652 N 19TH Drive

17652 North 19th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17652 North 19th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home has been beautifully updated and well taken care of by the owners*Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings*3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 2 car garage w/additional parking for RV, boat, etc*Sparkling, fenced diving pool*Nice sized backyard w/covered patio & grassy area*Energy efficient dual pane windows* Updated kitchen w/white cabinetry & stainless steel appliances (new built-in microwave, newer dishwasher, electric range & ss refrigerator)*Exterior newer paint*Bathrooms updated w/large tile and custom inserts*Neutral carpet in all bedrooms w/wood & tile flooring throughout all other living spaces*Ceiling fans in all bedrooms*Inside laundry rm w/washer & dryer included*A/C & pool pump only 3 years old*Rent includes weekly pool service*New paint in several rooms*Good credit important

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17652 N 19TH Drive have any available units?
17652 N 19TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17652 N 19TH Drive have?
Some of 17652 N 19TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17652 N 19TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17652 N 19TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17652 N 19TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17652 N 19TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17652 N 19TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17652 N 19TH Drive offers parking.
Does 17652 N 19TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17652 N 19TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17652 N 19TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17652 N 19TH Drive has a pool.
Does 17652 N 19TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 17652 N 19TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17652 N 19TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17652 N 19TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
