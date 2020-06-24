17652 N 19TH Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has been beautifully updated and well taken care of by the owners*Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings*3 bedrooms, 2 baths & 2 car garage w/additional parking for RV, boat, etc*Sparkling, fenced diving pool*Nice sized backyard w/covered patio & grassy area*Energy efficient dual pane windows* Updated kitchen w/white cabinetry & stainless steel appliances (new built-in microwave, newer dishwasher, electric range & ss refrigerator)*Exterior newer paint*Bathrooms updated w/large tile and custom inserts*Neutral carpet in all bedrooms w/wood & tile flooring throughout all other living spaces*Ceiling fans in all bedrooms*Inside laundry rm w/washer & dryer included*A/C & pool pump only 3 years old*Rent includes weekly pool service*New paint in several rooms*Good credit important