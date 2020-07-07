1722 E PINCHOT Avenue

Amenities

Located in the historic district of Earll Place is this incredible Tudor home with a unique classic style you will fall in love with. The main home originally built in 1925 remodeled throughout, features hardwood floors, open kitchen, master suite, 2nd bedroom, and bathroom. Separate entrances from the front porch, kitchen, and double french doors from the patio. The 3rd bedroom has a private entrance upstairs with its own bathroom and living space. Four car garage, RV gate from the alley entrance. Irrigated lush grass yard. The yard maintenance is included in the rent making life enjoyable. Come see the incredible style this home has to offer.