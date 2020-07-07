All apartments in Phoenix
1722 E PINCHOT Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 8:03 PM

1722 E PINCHOT Avenue

1722 East Pinchot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1722 East Pinchot Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the historic district of Earll Place is this incredible Tudor home with a unique classic style you will fall in love with. The main home originally built in 1925 remodeled throughout, features hardwood floors, open kitchen, master suite, 2nd bedroom, and bathroom. Separate entrances from the front porch, kitchen, and double french doors from the patio. The 3rd bedroom has a private entrance upstairs with its own bathroom and living space. Four car garage, RV gate from the alley entrance. Irrigated lush grass yard. The yard maintenance is included in the rent making life enjoyable. Come see the incredible style this home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue have any available units?
1722 E PINCHOT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue have?
Some of 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1722 E PINCHOT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 E PINCHOT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

