Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:39 PM

1717 E Union Hills Dr

1717 E Union Hls Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1717 E Union Hls Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a32557106b ---- You will fall in love with the open floor plan with soaring ceilings and cozy fireplace! Spotless and move-in ready. This recently remodeled 2 master bed - 2 bath with loft has so much to offer! The first master is downstairs and has a private courtyard entry with sliding doors, a spacious closet, and a private bathroom. The second master is located upstairs with a large walk in closet and private bath as well. Home boasts fresh paint inside and out, new carpet, upgraded dishwasher, new microwave, custom cabinets, sky lights, and lighted decorative shelves in the great room. Lots of interior storage plus a storage room off patio. Home is close to 2 community pools and 2 heated spas and is surrounded by mature trees. Private gated patio attached to front of unit. Located in N Phx with easy access to SR 51, Loop 101 & Desert Ridge. Don\'t miss out on this home!

Application fee $45 per adult, One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 E Union Hills Dr have any available units?
1717 E Union Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 E Union Hills Dr have?
Some of 1717 E Union Hills Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 E Union Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1717 E Union Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 E Union Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 E Union Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1717 E Union Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 1717 E Union Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1717 E Union Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 E Union Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 E Union Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1717 E Union Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 1717 E Union Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 1717 E Union Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 E Union Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 E Union Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.

