1717 E Union Hills Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a32557106b ---- You will fall in love with the open floor plan with soaring ceilings and cozy fireplace! Spotless and move-in ready. This recently remodeled 2 master bed - 2 bath with loft has so much to offer! The first master is downstairs and has a private courtyard entry with sliding doors, a spacious closet, and a private bathroom. The second master is located upstairs with a large walk in closet and private bath as well. Home boasts fresh paint inside and out, new carpet, upgraded dishwasher, new microwave, custom cabinets, sky lights, and lighted decorative shelves in the great room. Lots of interior storage plus a storage room off patio. Home is close to 2 community pools and 2 heated spas and is surrounded by mature trees. Private gated patio attached to front of unit. Located in N Phx with easy access to SR 51, Loop 101 & Desert Ridge. Don\'t miss out on this home!



Application fee $45 per adult, One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available