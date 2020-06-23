1644 E Villa Maria Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM HOME WITH SPARKLING POOL IN NORTH PHOENIX! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a 2 car garage and a sparkling pool. Amazing North Phoenix location near Desert Ridge and the 101 and 51 freeways. Located within the coveted Paradise Valley School District and within walking distance to Echo Mountain and North Canyon. Open, spacious 2-story floor plan with tile floors throughout the entire downstairs. Downstairs you will find a large kitchen with beautiful painted cabinets, tile counters and backsplash and all klitchen appliances included, separate living and family rooms with 2 large sliding glass doors overlooking the backyard and pool, formal dining area and a powder room. All 3 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, are conveniently located upstairs. Nice backyard with low maintenance landscaping, covered patio and a sparkling diving pool. Don't let this one slip away!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent-$1,795+tax

Security Deposit-$1,795

Application Fee-$45/Adult

Pet Fee-$250*



*Lessor approval is required for all pets in home, and could be $250 per pet based on lessor discretion



Call to set up a private viewing!



Tyson Tomao

E & G Real Estate Services

623-225-8195

tyson@eandgrealestate.com

www.eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE3297933)