Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1644 E Villa Maria Dr.

1644 East Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1644 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM HOME WITH SPARKLING POOL IN NORTH PHOENIX! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a 2 car garage and a sparkling pool. Amazing North Phoenix location near Desert Ridge and the 101 and 51 freeways. Located within the coveted Paradise Valley School District and within walking distance to Echo Mountain and North Canyon. Open, spacious 2-story floor plan with tile floors throughout the entire downstairs. Downstairs you will find a large kitchen with beautiful painted cabinets, tile counters and backsplash and all klitchen appliances included, separate living and family rooms with 2 large sliding glass doors overlooking the backyard and pool, formal dining area and a powder room. All 3 bedrooms, including a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, are conveniently located upstairs. Nice backyard with low maintenance landscaping, covered patio and a sparkling diving pool. Don't let this one slip away!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent-$1,795+tax
Security Deposit-$1,795
Application Fee-$45/Adult
Pet Fee-$250*

*Lessor approval is required for all pets in home, and could be $250 per pet based on lessor discretion

Call to set up a private viewing!

Tyson Tomao
E & G Real Estate Services
623-225-8195
tyson@eandgrealestate.com
www.eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3297933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. have any available units?
1644 E Villa Maria Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. have?
Some of 1644 E Villa Maria Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1644 E Villa Maria Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. has a pool.
Does 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 E Villa Maria Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
