16233 N 30TH Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Welcome to Paradise Villas, a perfect location for your North Phoenix lifestyle. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a poolside view and 2 car garage is waiting for you to make it yours. This floor plan begins with a generous great room 1st floor concept, breakfast bar & a powder room for guests. Direct entry from your attached 2 car garage for convenience and ease of use. Second floor private areas include three bedrooms, two with private balconies and a master suite with en suite bedroom with oversized walk in closet. Enclosed 2nd floor laundry area. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included in lease price.