Phoenix, AZ
16233 N 30TH Place
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM

16233 N 30TH Place

16233 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16233 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Paradise Villas, a perfect location for your North Phoenix lifestyle. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a poolside view and 2 car garage is waiting for you to make it yours. This floor plan begins with a generous great room 1st floor concept, breakfast bar & a powder room for guests. Direct entry from your attached 2 car garage for convenience and ease of use. Second floor private areas include three bedrooms, two with private balconies and a master suite with en suite bedroom with oversized walk in closet. Enclosed 2nd floor laundry area. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included in lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16233 N 30TH Place have any available units?
16233 N 30TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16233 N 30TH Place have?
Some of 16233 N 30TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16233 N 30TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
16233 N 30TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16233 N 30TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 16233 N 30TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16233 N 30TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 16233 N 30TH Place offers parking.
Does 16233 N 30TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16233 N 30TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16233 N 30TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 16233 N 30TH Place has a pool.
Does 16233 N 30TH Place have accessible units?
No, 16233 N 30TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16233 N 30TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16233 N 30TH Place has units with dishwashers.
