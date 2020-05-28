All apartments in Phoenix
16111 N 21ST Lane
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

16111 N 21ST Lane

16111 North 21st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16111 North 21st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Northgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Look no Further, this is your perfect North Facing Home in a gated community with Pool & Spa, Bike / walking paths, Basketball Court, Multiple Playgrounds for kids, large perfectly manicured green areas, large open floor plan, Separate office / den, home offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2.5 baths in 1871 SqFt with a great room floor plan. The spacious eat-in kitchen features an abundance of kitchen cabinetry, counter space, island w/breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. The master has a private bath w/dual sinks & walk-in closet. 2 Individual car garages!! No more car door dings! with garage cabinets for all your equipment, outdoor patio with direct access to the neighboring common area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16111 N 21ST Lane have any available units?
16111 N 21ST Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16111 N 21ST Lane have?
Some of 16111 N 21ST Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16111 N 21ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16111 N 21ST Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16111 N 21ST Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16111 N 21ST Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16111 N 21ST Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16111 N 21ST Lane offers parking.
Does 16111 N 21ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16111 N 21ST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16111 N 21ST Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16111 N 21ST Lane has a pool.
Does 16111 N 21ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 16111 N 21ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16111 N 21ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16111 N 21ST Lane has units with dishwashers.
