16111 N 21ST Lane

Look no Further, this is your perfect North Facing Home in a gated community with Pool & Spa, Bike / walking paths, Basketball Court, Multiple Playgrounds for kids, large perfectly manicured green areas, large open floor plan, Separate office / den, home offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2.5 baths in 1871 SqFt with a great room floor plan. The spacious eat-in kitchen features an abundance of kitchen cabinetry, counter space, island w/breakfast bar & walk-in pantry. The master has a private bath w/dual sinks & walk-in closet. 2 Individual car garages!! No more car door dings! with garage cabinets for all your equipment, outdoor patio with direct access to the neighboring common area.