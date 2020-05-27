All apartments in Phoenix
15667 N 29TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15667 N 29TH Street

15667 North 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15667 North 29th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home available for move in now! Master bedroom is on the lower level with private bath. 2nd very large bedroom upstairs is connected to the shared bath (also accessible from hall). Two additional good size bedrooms upstairs. Great for roommates or multi-generational family! Easy to maintain laminate in the living area and nice new carpet in the bedrooms. Fresh paint and new kitchen counters. All kitchen appliances are included. Space for washer and dryer upstairs. This home is an end unit in nice clean condo/townhouse complex. 2 car garage and small private enclosed patio/yard area. No pets preferred, but landlord may consider if the rest of the application is excellent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15667 N 29TH Street have any available units?
15667 N 29TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15667 N 29TH Street have?
Some of 15667 N 29TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15667 N 29TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15667 N 29TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15667 N 29TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15667 N 29TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15667 N 29TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15667 N 29TH Street does offer parking.
Does 15667 N 29TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15667 N 29TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15667 N 29TH Street have a pool?
No, 15667 N 29TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 15667 N 29TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15667 N 29TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15667 N 29TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15667 N 29TH Street has units with dishwashers.
