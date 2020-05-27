15667 N 29TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home available for move in now! Master bedroom is on the lower level with private bath. 2nd very large bedroom upstairs is connected to the shared bath (also accessible from hall). Two additional good size bedrooms upstairs. Great for roommates or multi-generational family! Easy to maintain laminate in the living area and nice new carpet in the bedrooms. Fresh paint and new kitchen counters. All kitchen appliances are included. Space for washer and dryer upstairs. This home is an end unit in nice clean condo/townhouse complex. 2 car garage and small private enclosed patio/yard area. No pets preferred, but landlord may consider if the rest of the application is excellent.