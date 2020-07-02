All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1352 E HIGHLAND Avenue

1352 East Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1352 East Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous REMODELED two bedroom, two bathroom unit in Phoenix!! NEW Washer/Dryer! Walk in to a light and bright open concept living space with beautiful kitchen showcasing granite counters, recessed lighting, crisp white cabinetry, and bar top seating!! A fire place with tasteful tile work and wood mantel really cozy up the place! The hall bedroom is generously sized with a walk-in closet and has a full hall bathroom. The master suite is spacious and has a full ensuite! This unit is complete with a private balcony overlooking the pool! Great location near restaurants, shopping, and access to freeways. Come by and see today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

