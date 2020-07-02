1352 E HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous REMODELED two bedroom, two bathroom unit in Phoenix!! NEW Washer/Dryer! Walk in to a light and bright open concept living space with beautiful kitchen showcasing granite counters, recessed lighting, crisp white cabinetry, and bar top seating!! A fire place with tasteful tile work and wood mantel really cozy up the place! The hall bedroom is generously sized with a walk-in closet and has a full hall bathroom. The master suite is spacious and has a full ensuite! This unit is complete with a private balcony overlooking the pool! Great location near restaurants, shopping, and access to freeways. Come by and see today!!