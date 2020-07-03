1315 E VERMONT Avenue

Amenities

**10/1: App in process. We are not currently showing or accepting additional apps.** Super pristine, sharp ranch in well located Sherwood Village. Just detailed featuring gleaming concrete floors, fresh paint and more. Large Living/Dining area with picture window to the quaint street. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with maple cabs, granite counters, SS appliances (incl gas cooking!). Alcove in front room with bookshelves makes a great office. 2 nice BRs with a large updated full bathroom. Expansive back patio and private back yard. Laundry room with sink and storage. Owner provides bi-monthly landscaping service at no extra charge. If you are picky about condition and location, this is the home for you. You won't want to leave. Great location for freeways, shopping, dining, and MADISON Schools. (Refrig, washer and dryer provided). Available immediately.