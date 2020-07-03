All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

1315 E VERMONT Avenue

1315 East Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1315 East Vermont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
**10/1: App in process. We are not currently showing or accepting additional apps.** Super pristine, sharp ranch in well located Sherwood Village. Just detailed featuring gleaming concrete floors, fresh paint and more. Large Living/Dining area with picture window to the quaint street. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with maple cabs, granite counters, SS appliances (incl gas cooking!). Alcove in front room with bookshelves makes a great office. 2 nice BRs with a large updated full bathroom. Expansive back patio and private back yard. Laundry room with sink and storage. Owner provides bi-monthly landscaping service at no extra charge. If you are picky about condition and location, this is the home for you. You won't want to leave. Great location for freeways, shopping, dining, and MADISON Schools. (Refrig, washer and dryer provided). Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 E VERMONT Avenue have any available units?
1315 E VERMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 E VERMONT Avenue have?
Some of 1315 E VERMONT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 E VERMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1315 E VERMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 E VERMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1315 E VERMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1315 E VERMONT Avenue offer parking?
No, 1315 E VERMONT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1315 E VERMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 E VERMONT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 E VERMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1315 E VERMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1315 E VERMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1315 E VERMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 E VERMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 E VERMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.

